Johnson, Aloha Jean December 25, 1926 - July 16, 2020 Age 93. Passed away at home with her son Tracy by her side. Preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Lynn Johnson; daughter, Jeannine Phaneuf; sisters, Elaine, Orletha, Dardanella, and Arlene; brothers, Harry, Wendall, and Larry; and granddaughter, Lisa Marie Johnson. Survived by her children, Stuart Johnson, Ellen Johnson (James G. Strawn), Brad Johnson (Terese), Jeffrey Johnson (Patti), Tracy Johnson, Carole Moake, and Sherry Gatlin (Darren); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Arthella Washburn (Ron); and sisters-in-law, Ishi and Josie Washburn. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 21, 1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 2pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view video of the Service, go to the website below and click the link at the bottom of the Johnson obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.