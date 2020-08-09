Johnson, Brad E. November 12, 1973 - August 2, 2020 Brad passed away, surrounded by his family, after a brief diagnosis of terminal cancer. He is survived by his parents, Virgil and Ruth Johnson; siblings: Matt (Carolyn) Johnson, Michelle (Scott) Warner, and Jill (Todd) Moeller; nieces and nephews: Sydney, Cade, Bei, Quinn, Owen, Hattie and Anna; and cherished friend, Nid. Brad spent much of his life caring for others. Many children and adults with disabilities found a loving caregiver and friend in Brad. Brad was also a devoted owner to many rescued animals. To honor Brad's life memorials may be directed to Meyer Foundation for Disabilities, 985450 Nebraska Medical Center Omaha, NE 68198-5450 or Scattered Joy Acres, 4966 Newport Avenue Omaha, NE 68152. Private Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
