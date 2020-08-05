You have permission to edit this article.
Johnson, Diane E. August 7, 1945 - August 2, 2020 Age 74, of Plattsmouth. Diane is survived by her husband, George Johnson of Plattsmouth; daughter, Dawn (Scott) Braun of Omaha; son, David (Jeannie) Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD; ten grandchildren; and three sisters: Arlene (Rick) Mitchell of Eureka, CA; Patricia (Terry) France of Ormond Beach, FL; and Judy (Don) Otto of Sparks, NV. VISITATION: 6-7pm Friday, August 7, at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth followed by Rosary at 7pm. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Saturday, August 8, at Church of the Holy Spirit. Final Resting Place: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the Church of the Holy Spirit. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

