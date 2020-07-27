Johnson, Mary Judith December 23, 1940 - April 14, 2020 Remembered by her loving husband of 43 years, Stephen R. Johnson; children, Kathleen Topf, Ann Howman, John Stahlnecker, Sue (Steve) Venteicher, and Jerry Paul Stahlnecker; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Shon (Dee), and Tom (Karen) Shonquist; sister, Betty (Louie) Branz; sister-in-law, Susie (Steve) Bridgman; and Mary's very best friend, Elaine Hatfield. Preceded in death by parents, Elwin and Ann Shonquist; and grandson, Phillip. Friends and family are invited to join us to Celebrate Mary at a Luncheon on Saturday, August 1, from 12-2pm at Arbor Hall, 14040 Arbor Street.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.