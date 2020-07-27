Looking for a loved one?

Johnson, Mary Judith
0 entries

Johnson, Mary Judith

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Johnson, Mary Judith

Johnson, Mary Judith December 23, 1940 - April 14, 2020 Remembered by her loving husband of 43 years, Stephen R. Johnson; children, Kathleen Topf, Ann Howman, John Stahlnecker, Sue (Steve) Venteicher, and Jerry Paul Stahlnecker; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Shon (Dee), and Tom (Karen) Shonquist; sister, Betty (Louie) Branz; sister-in-law, Susie (Steve) Bridgman; and Mary's very best friend, Elaine Hatfield. Preceded in death by parents, Elwin and Ann Shonquist; and grandson, Phillip. Friends and family are invited to join us to Celebrate Mary at a Luncheon on Saturday, August 1, from 12-2pm at Arbor Hall, 14040 Arbor Street.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News