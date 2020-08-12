Johnson, Olivia Hope Wallin-Eddy February 15, 1999 - August 2, 2020 Olivia Hope Wallin-Eddy Johnson, 21, left this world unexpectedly on August 2, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident in Council Bluffs, IA, where she was the passenger. The driver of the car, Nicholas Johnson, 21, also was killed. Both resided on Offutt AFB. She was born in Amsterdam, NY on February 15, 1999, the daughter of David and Paula Wallin-Eddy of Broadalbin, NY. Olivia attended Broadalbin-Perth School District and graduated in 2017 in the top 10 in her class. Olivia was active in Girl Scouts, chorus, drama club, art club, and softball. Olivia later attended the University of Nebraska Omaha as a math major where she made the dean's list. She also participated in the UNO Air Force ROTC program. Of all her activities, Olivia most enjoyed playing softball with a dream of one day playing for Team USA in the Olympics. She was named in the 2016 and 17 editions of USSSA softballs best players in the country. She greeted all with a smile regardless of the situation, and was there to provide support when needed. Kind, sweet, funny, calming, caring, positive, accepting, joyful, happy, and friendly. Teachers, coaches, classmates, teammates, friends, and family all use these words to describe Olivia. Those who knew her will always remember her infectious smile, joyful spirit, and caring personality. Olivia's presence in everyone's lives will be sorely missed. Survivors include her parents, David and Paula Wallin-Eddy of Broadalbin, NY; her maternal grandparents, Boel Wallin and Sven Wallin, both of Sweden; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Olivia loved cats including her two cats Diego and Mr. Kitty as well as the Wallin-Eddy cat, Hazel. Private services will be held. The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations in Olivia's name to Little Wanderers, NYC at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-little-wanderers-nyc-kittens Be kind, friendly, and accepting of others. When you think of Olivia, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember life is a gift; fragile and short, and should be lived to the fullest. Honor Olivia's life by following her example. Be the calming, caring, positive person for others during times of need. Be funny, joyful, and happy to lift the spirits of those around you when life seems overwhelming. A memorial softball game in her honor will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 on the Town of Florida softball field at 4pm. For more information please check the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/294178251643339 Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc. 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095 | (518) 883-5323
