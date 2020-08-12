Johnson, Robert K. July 24, 1962 - August 8, 2020 Survived by wife Jeanette Santistevan; sons Greg (Kristi), Jeremiah, and Robert Johnson; Parents Keith and Hazel Johnson; sister Cherie Lobato; step-daughter Kimberly Santistevan; step-son Robert Santistevan; many other family members and friends. No services scheduled. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com
