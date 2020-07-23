Looking for a loved one?

Johnson, Wronda Perchelle August 22, 1964 - July 13, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, July 24, 2020, 10am; FUNERAL: 11am, at Good Shepherd. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Service information

Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Jul 24
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, July 24, 2020
11:00AM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
