Johnson, Wronda Perchelle August 22, 1964 - July 13, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, July 24, 2020, 10am; FUNERAL: 11am, at Good Shepherd. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com
To send flowers to the family of Wronda Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 24
Visitation
Friday, July 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 24
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, July 24, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.