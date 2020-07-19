Johnston, Maxine Hazel November 11, 1923 - July 17, 2020 Age 96 of Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away at Risen Son Christian Village, where she has lived for the last 10 plus years. A native of Russell Springs KS, Maxine was born to the late Mark and Leila (Jordan) Teague. She worked as the Office Manager for over 30 years at the Kirkham Michael Civil Engineering Firm in Omaha. She was preceded in death by husband, Warren; son, Michael; sister, Helen Christiansen; and brother, Keith Teague. Survivors include daughter, Judith Sieburg; daughter-in-law, Donna Johnston both of Omaha; grandchildren, Mark (Jenny) Bohn of Omaha, Andrea (Brandon) Bohn of Texas, Alicia Johnston of Omaha, and Richard (Gina) Norville of Bellevue, NE; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Ryan, Lexie, Meghan, Sadie, Nicole, Brittany, and Blake; and many other family members. VISITATION: Tuesday 5:30-7:30pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10:30am, both at the Funeral Home. Livestream Funeral will be on at 10:20am on Cutler-O'Neill website, simply go to Maxine's obituary. INTERMENT: Ridgewood Cemetery, followed by a box lunch at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Family has suggested memorials to Risen Son. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
