Johnston, William J. "Bill" January 10, 1936 - July 27, 2020 Retired Third Generation Omaha Funeral Director. Preceded in death by wife, Colleen (O'Brien) Johnston. Survived by many cousins and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, July 30th from 4pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 31st, 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S. 74th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Creighton Prep, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church or St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
