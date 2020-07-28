Looking for a loved one?

Jones, Catherine C. (Sainovich) March 26, 1940 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert L.; son, Robert M.; and sister, Elizabeth. Survived by her son, Jack (Tracey); grandchildren, Catherine and Jacob; siblings, Barb (Al), Mike, Diane, Victoria (Larry), Mary (Vern), and Francis (Bob); nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Friday, July 31, at 11:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

