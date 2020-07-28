Jones, Catherine C. (Sainovich) March 26, 1940 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert L.; son, Robert M.; and sister, Elizabeth. Survived by her son, Jack (Tracey); grandchildren, Catherine and Jacob; siblings, Barb (Al), Mike, Diane, Victoria (Larry), Mary (Vern), and Francis (Bob); nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be Friday, July 31, at 11:30am at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.