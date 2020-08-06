Jones, Robert Lynn May 23, 1950 - August 4, 2020 Robert Lynn Jones, age 70, passed away August 4, 2020 at UNMC in Omaha. Bob was born May 23, 1950 in Council Bluffs, IA, and was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Helen; brothers, James and Thomas; and sister, Judy. He is survived by sisters, Ellen Ruby, Janet (Gary) Olsen; brother, John (Pam) Jones; and many extended family members. Bob attended St. Francis Grade School and St .Albert High School. He worked many years at Union Pacific Railroad from where he happily retired. Bob enjoyed cooking, fishing, card playing, casino, and most of all, making people smile. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, with a private family interment. In lieu of flowers, family has asked memorials be directed to Nebraska Humane Society and Midlands Humane Society. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
