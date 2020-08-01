You have permission to edit this article.
Jordening, Richard J. "Dick" May 2, 1938 - July 29, 2020 Age 82. Survived by wife, Diane; children, Nancy Reynolds and Rich Jordening, stepchildren, Sharon (Sean) Sullivan and Michelle (Ron) Pritchett; six grandchildren: Brian, Heather, Clarissa, Patrick, Gerard, and Hannah; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Brayden; siblings: Mary Norman, David Jordening, John Jordening and Sara Jordening; and other friends and family. Celebration of Life to be planned for next year closer to Richard's Birthday. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

