Jordon, Brian Merrill Brian Merrill Jordon, whose voice reached Omaha-area radio audiences in the 1970s, died in Littleton, CO, on July 2 at the age of 69. In Omaha, Brian was a reporter for KOIL and KRCB, including a time as Brian "Man on the Move" Jordon delivering morning traffic and police reports and other news and taking part in the KOIL Good Guys basketball team benefits. Brian was a TV anchorman in Iowa's Quad Cities and then moved to Colorado, where he headed the Denver office of a radio traffic report company, becoming an expert in roads and traffic and joining the Colorado Department of Transportation. His voice informed Colorado travelers about highway conditions until he retired last year. Brian was born to Mabel Jane Merrill Jordon and Col. Harold Kenneth Jordon in Ann Arbor, MI, and moved with his family to Offutt Air Force Base in 1962. He attended Bellevue Junior High School and graduated from Moreno Valley High School in Riverside, CA. At Michigan State University, where he walked on (briefly) the varsity men's basketball team, Brian graduated in 1972 with a degree in broadcasting. On July 10, 1998, Brian married Heather Jordon, who survives along with daughters Jenny and Drea (Phil); three grandchildren; and brothers, David (late Carolyn) of East Lansing, MI, and Steven (Helen) of Omaha; along with an extended loving family, plus kitty Butters. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held on his 70th birthday, October 20, 2020. For information on the memorial please email his daughter at jen@jsddigital.com.
