Kaar, Wilma W. May 4, 1923 - August 4, 2020 Preceded in death by son, Dennis; 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Susan Kaar (Jim) of Omaha and Christy Evans of Torrance, CA; grandchildren: Nicole Kaar, Corey Kaar, and Kyle Evans; 2 great-granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, August 9, from 2-5pm, at Crosby Colonial Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, August 10, at 11am at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Private Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN 11902 W Center Road 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com
To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Kaar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.