Kaiser, David J.
Kaiser, David J.

Kaiser, David J. January 21, 1968 - July 7, 2020 Preceded by paternal grandparents: John and Betty Kaiser; maternal grandparents: Lowell and Agnes Tedford; and beloved dogs: Misty and Bogey. Survived by father, John Kaiser (Mary Jo); mother, Kathy Pokorski (Jerry); siblings: Brian Kaiser (Tracy), Nicki Patterson, and Stacey Smith (Tony); niece, Cortney; nephews: Rylan, Carter, and Harlan; beloved pets: Taylor, Harley, and Sassy; other relatives and many friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE MEMORIAL GATHERING: 6-8pm, Tuesday, July 28, at Forest Lawn. Private Family Inurnment with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Kaiser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

