Kalal, Kenneth L. July 12, 1931 - August 11, 2020 Age 89. Kenneth was the owner of Ken's Flower Shop in Millard and the former President of the Nebraska Florist Society. Ken is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Catherine; and parents, Harry and Agnes Kalal. Survived by 2nd wife, Mary; children, Kennette (Mike) Wellman, Lori (Randy) Cassling, Mark Kalal; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 3 loving step daughters, 1 loving step son; brother, Don (Jackie); sister, Elaine (John) and a host of other loving family and friends. Memorials to the Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. There will be a Private Family Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
