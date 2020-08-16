You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Kalal, Kenneth L.
0 entries

Kalal, Kenneth L.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Kalal, Kenneth L.

Kalal, Kenneth L. July 12, 1931 - August 11, 2020 Age 89. Kenneth was the owner of Ken's Flower Shop in Millard and the former President of the Nebraska Florist Society. Ken is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Catherine; and parents, Harry and Agnes Kalal. Survived by 2nd wife, Mary; children, Kennette (Mike) Wellman, Lori (Randy) Cassling, Mark Kalal; 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 3 loving step daughters, 1 loving step son; brother, Don (Jackie); sister, Elaine (John) and a host of other loving family and friends. Memorials to the Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. There will be a Private Family Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Kalal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert