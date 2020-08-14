Kane, Gerald T. Age 72 Papillion, NE. Survived by wife Pam; son, John (Mandie) Kane of Papillion; daughters, Jennifer Kane (Guillaume Malik) of Lincoln NE, and Jeannette Kane; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings; and mother-in-law Evelyn Novotny of Omaha. GATHERING with the family: Saturday, August 15, from 10-11am, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at the Funeral Home. Private Inurment. Memorials to American Cancer Society or VNA. Condolences to and live stream available at: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
