Kanne, Duane S. Age 76 - July 14, 2020 VISITATION: Sunday, July 19, 4-6pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 S 42nd St. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20, 10am, at Church. Interment: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
