Kanne, Duane S.
Kanne, Duane S.

Kanne, Duane S. Age 76 - July 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Mart and Liz; brother, Marvin. Survived by wife, Carol; daughter, Ann; son, Steve (Kiki); sisters, Linda (John) McElvain, Alice (Mike) Schenkelberg, and Sharon (Chuck) Chylinski; sisters-in-law, Virginia Gonzales and Olga Kanne; many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, July 19, 4-6pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St.) MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, July 20, 10am, at Church. Interment: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

