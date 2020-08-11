Kaufman, Bruce P. December 27, 1968 - August 8, 2020 Age 51. Preceded in death by mother, Judy Kaufman. Survived by wife, Karla Kaufman; stepdaughter, Briana Peterson; father, Michael Kaufman and Marlene Church; brother, Jerry Kaufman and wife Becky; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF BRUCE'S LIFE: Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). To livestream the service and for more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Kaufman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.