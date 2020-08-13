Kellams, David M. December 29, 1954 - July 19, 2020 David passed away after a long motorcycle ride in the mountains in Colorado. He is preceded in death by his father, Darrel F. He is survived by his mother, Betty; longtime girlfriend, Debbi; sons, Derek, Ryan (Krystal); brothers, John (Tamara), Robert, Ronnie Snow of Texas; sisters, Carla and Sandy of California; grandchildren, Austin, Brooklyn, Ryker, Kailyn, Kenzie, Miley, Izzy, and unborn baby boy.
