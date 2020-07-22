Kidder, Cleve K. August 12, 1927 - July 20, 2020 Cleve was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Earl R. Kidder; son, Doug Kidder; and son-in-law, Jim Connelly. She is survived by her children, Linda (Gordon) Babe and Karen Connelly; grandchildren, Dan (Chris) Babe, Tony (Angie) Babe, Lindsey (Steve) Greenfield, Jodi (Dan) Mouw, Jami (Rob) Woodling, Christi (Ari) Goetz and Carolyn (Erik Cupples) Connelly; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. VISITATION to take place on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 910am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St., Ralston, NE. 68127 with a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to follow at 10am. Live stream available on the websites of St. Gerald Catholic Church or Bethany Funeral Home. Donations have been suggested to the Nebraska Cancer Society. Per CDC and St. Gerald Catholic Church masks and social distancing are required to attend. Burial at Calvary Cemetery BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
