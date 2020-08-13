Kiihne, Sarah Kathleen (Pate) February 12, 1971 - August 10, 2020 Sarah (Pate) Kiihne born in Marysville, Kansas to Jimmy Pate and Wilanne Sue Pate on February 12, 1971 passed away on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Pate. She is survived by her mother, Wilanne Sue Pate; sister, Cynthia Macfarlane; daughter, Mikayla Ross; son, Alexander Kiihne and grandchildren, Liliana and Isaac Ross. Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020. VISITATION is scheduled from 10am to 12 Noon with SERVICES beginning at 12 Noon, all at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.