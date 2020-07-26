King, Vicki L. August 8, 1949 - July 18, 2020 Age 70 of Omaha. Survived by sons, Robert C. Illig, Craig H. Carlson Jr., Daniel L. King Sr.; daughter, Kari A. Bose (Jonas); stepdaughter, Tracy Handy (Todd); brothers, David Nelson and Doug Nelson, sister, Elaine Cutshaw, ex-husband, Lawrence M. King; and many grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Gene E. and Betty Lou (Maguire) Nelson; husbands, Albert C. Illig Jr. and Craig H. Carlson Sr. CELEBRATION OF VICKI'S LIFE: Monday, July 27, at 11am at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. For more details and to livestream the service visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
