Looking for a loved one?

Kiphuth, Suzette G.
0 entries

Kiphuth, Suzette G.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Kiphuth, Suzette G. December 7, 1955 - July 28, 2020 Survived by husband, Phillip R.; children: Wendy Winger (Steven), Jennifer Wilkerson (Mike) and Kimberly Kiphuth; five grandchildren; and brother, Glenn Gray (Pat). VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 1st from 1pm to 3pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Suzette Kiphuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News