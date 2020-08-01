Kiphuth, Suzette G. December 7, 1955 - July 28, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, August 1st from 1pm to 3pm, at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant a tree in memory of Suzette Kiphuth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.