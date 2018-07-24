Kittelson, Dale A. Jr. Aug 27, 1943 - Jul 20, 2018 FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, with a Private Family Interment of the Urn at the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

