Kleber, Mary M. "Marcy" March 27, 1946 - August 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Richard J. Kleber. Survived by son, William Kleber (Danielle); one granddaughter, Ruby Kleber; siblings: Thomas Thiel, Arlene Johnson, Cathy Wessling (Jerry), Ina Feller (Chuck), Fritz Thiel (Libby), Harry Thiel, Jean Dahl (Doug) and Butch Thiel (Ann); and sister-in-law, Beverly Thiel. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, August 6th from 5pm to 7pm, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 7th, 10:30am, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
