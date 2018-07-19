Kleckner, Terry L. Oct 2, 1946 - Jul 16, 2018 Of Omaha. Survived by wife, Clara; children, Vickie Walker, Mike (Michelle), Terra Kleckner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol, Shelley, Richard; family and friends. VISITATION ONLY: 5-7pm Friday, at the mortuary. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.