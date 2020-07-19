Klinetobe, Barbara Jo (Keeler) December 25, 1955 - March 29, 2020 Age 64 of Omaha, NE. Survived by son, Sean (Sarah) of Omaha; sister, Pat (Warren) Mommsen of Yutan; brother, Bob (Karen) Keeler of Omaha; nieces, Jennifer (Aaron) Adams and Jillian (Ron) Carson, all of Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 11am at the funeral home. (Masks and social distancing are requested.) Memorials to Project Pink'd or WIFCAP. Condolences and webcast will be available at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Reichmuth Funeral Home 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
