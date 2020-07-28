Koch, Rita Mary Age 90 Rita Mary Koch, of Hartington, NE, died on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Nursing Home in Coleridge, NE. Survived by her six children: Paul (Tamralynn) Koch of Hartington; Mark Koch and fiance Donna Davey of Laurel; Kevin (Dena) Koch, Jefferson, SD; Karl (Michelle) Koch, Hartington; Jean Koch, Ft. Worth, TX; JoEllen (Brad) Sorenson, Newcastle, NE; 25 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marietta (Carl) Soukup, Sioux Falls, SD; Sr. Barb Wieseler, Kansas City, KS; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wieseler, St. Helena, NE; cousins, Marcia (Jim) Green of Palm Coast, FL; Cheryl (Jerry) Hisek, Yankton, SD; sisters-in-law, Mavis Koch, Wynot; Phyllis Koch, Coleridge; Irene Peitz, Orland, CA. Preceded by parents; husband, Anthony; two brothers, Leonard and Gerald Wieseler. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10am, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Burial at Sts. Philip & James Cemetery, St. James, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, at church from 6-8pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm on Thursday one hour prior to services. You may view a livestream of the Funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Facemasks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. WINTZ FUNERAL HOME Hartington, NE | (402) 254-6547 | wintzrayfuneralhome.com
