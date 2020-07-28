Looking for a loved one?

Koch, Rita Mary
0 entries

Koch, Rita Mary

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Koch, Rita Mary Age 90 Rita Mary Koch, of Hartington, NE, died on Saturday July 25, 2020 at the Nursing Home in Coleridge, NE. Survived by her six children: Paul (Tamralynn) Koch of Hartington; Mark Koch and fiance Donna Davey of Laurel; Kevin (Dena) Koch, Jefferson, SD; Karl (Michelle) Koch, Hartington; Jean Koch, Ft. Worth, TX; JoEllen (Brad) Sorenson, Newcastle, NE; 25 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marietta (Carl) Soukup, Sioux Falls, SD; Sr. Barb Wieseler, Kansas City, KS; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wieseler, St. Helena, NE; cousins, Marcia (Jim) Green of Palm Coast, FL; Cheryl (Jerry) Hisek, Yankton, SD; sisters-in-law, Mavis Koch, Wynot; Phyllis Koch, Coleridge; Irene Peitz, Orland, CA. Preceded by parents; husband, Anthony; two brothers, Leonard and Gerald Wieseler. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10am, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Burial at Sts. Philip & James Cemetery, St. James, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, at church from 6-8pm, with a Vigil Service at 7pm on Thursday one hour prior to services. You may view a livestream of the Funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Facemasks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. WINTZ FUNERAL HOME Hartington, NE | (402) 254-6547 | wintzrayfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Koch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News