You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Koehlmoos, Cynthia J.
0 entries

Koehlmoos, Cynthia J.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Koehlmoos, Cynthia J. March 21, 1949 - August 2, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, August, 10, 2020 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of CINDY'S LIFE: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St with lunch to follow. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm. Masks are required for all events. For more details and a complete obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Koehlmoos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News