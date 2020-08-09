Koehlmoos, Cynthia J. March 21, 1949 - August 2, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, August, 10, 2020 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. CELEBRATION of CINDY'S LIFE: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St with lunch to follow. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 2pm. Masks are required for all events. For more details and a complete obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
