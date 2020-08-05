You have permission to edit this article.
Kohles, Ronald A. May 5, 1934 - August 3, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Norma (Weiland) Kohles; siblings, Mary Lou Schimerowski and Rodger Kohles. Survived by his children, Mike (Sue) Kohles, Dan (Barb) Kohles, Christine (William) Brewer, Angie (Jeff) Miller and Michelle Kohles; 13 grandchildren, 10.5 great-grandchildren; loving companion, Marianne Wessling; many nieces, nephews and good friends. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment at 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earling, IA. VISITATION with the family begins Thursday, after 5pm, at the 72nd Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

