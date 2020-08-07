Kohles, Ronald A. May 5, 1934 - August 3, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please join the family online at https://boxcast.tv/view/ronald-arthur-kohles-g8zykgfh1v5f4rpck2rm Interment at 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earling, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
