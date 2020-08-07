You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Kohles, Ronald A.
0 entries

Kohles, Ronald A.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Kohles, Ronald A.

Kohles, Ronald A. May 5, 1934 - August 3, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please join the family online at https://boxcast.tv/view/ronald-arthur-kohles-g8zykgfh1v5f4rpck2rm Interment at 1pm at St. Joseph Cemetery, Earling, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News