Kotlarz, James Joseph

Kotlarz, James Joseph August 19, 1951 - July 12, 2020 Kotlarz, James "Jim" August 19, 1951-July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Stanley Kotlarz. Survived by his children, Mike (Shannon) and Susie (Bryan); grandchildren, Audrey and Finn; mother, Evelyn; sister, Janice (Jim); niece, Jill (Brad); nephew Jon; and many friends. All funeral services will be held at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler at 7805 West Center Road Omaha, NE 68124. VISITATION: Friday, July 17th from 5pm to 7pm followed by PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 18th, 9am. INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery 7506 So 36th St Bellevue, NE 68147. To view a live broadcast of the Prayer Service, Funeral, and Graveside Service, to go our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

