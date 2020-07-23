Kramer, George Age 96 George Kramer, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away Monday, July 6th 2020 in Palm Desert, CA. George is survived by his son, Dr. Joseph Kramer of Las Vegas, NV; his ex-wife, Kristi Kramer; his two granddaughters, Dalton Kramer and Tatum Kramer of Palm Desert, CA; two sisters-in-law Joan Kramer of Omaha, NE; Marge Kramer of Wagner, SD; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; five sisters: Kathrine (Melvin) Parlet, Stella (Bill) Hermsen, Shirley (Orlin) Higgins, Clara Marie (an infant sister), and Mary (a stillborn twin of Frank); three brothers: Frank Kramer, Joe (Alyce) Kramer, and Paul Kramer. VISITATION: Friday, July 24th, from 5:30-7pm, followed by a 7pm Rosary at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Saturday, July 25th, 10:30am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
