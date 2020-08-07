Kregg, Julie Lynn May 1, 1980 - July 31, 2020 Survived by husband, Brad; sons, Benjamin and Jacob; parents, Thomas Seeman and Linda Parks; siblings: Jeremy Seeman, Jennifer Siegel, John Seeman and Jamie Wingender; other relatives and friends. Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Pink'd - https://projectpinkd.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.