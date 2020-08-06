You have permission to edit this article.
Kregg, Julie Lynn May 1, 1980 - July 31, 2020 Survived by husband, Brad; sons, Benjamin and Jacob; parents, Thomas Seeman and Linda Parks; siblings: Jeremy Seeman, Jennifer Siegel, John Seeman and Jamie Wingender; other relatives and friends. Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Project Pink'd - https://projectpinkd.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

