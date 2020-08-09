You have permission to edit this article.
Kresl, Paula Elizabeth January 26, 1961 - August 7, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Larry Quigley. Survived by husband, Mark; children, Ashley and Adam; mother, Mary Jean Quigley; brother, Jeff Quigley. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday, August 10th, 7pm St. Cecilia Cathedral, with VISITATION starting at 5:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, August 11th, 11:15am St. Cecilia Cathedral. Private Interment. Memorials are suggested to the Church. The family respectfully asks everyone to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

