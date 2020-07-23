Krogh, Robert F. February 2, 1935 - July 16, 2020 Robert F. Krogh, age 85, of Blair passed away on July 16, 2020 from esophageal cancer. A lifelong Blair resident, Bob graduated from Dana College in 1956. He married Joan Petersen on May 29, 1955. He worked as a State Farm agent in Blair for 40 years and was active in his church and community, giving 60 years of service to the Blair Lions Club. He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter, Ann Krogh; and grandchildren, Connor and Terra Willingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Leta Krogh; son, Paul Krogh; sisters, Ruth Krogh, Marjorie Hanson, Marian Shaw and Betty Janssen. A private memorial service is planned for July 25th at the Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair. A live steream of the services will be availaible on Campbell Aman's Facebook page beginning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to First Lutheran Church, Blair, NE. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 South 17th Street, Blair, NE 402-426-2191 | www.campbellaman.com
