Kruger, James H. August 10, 1931 - August 13, 2020 James H. Kruger, age 89 of North Bend, NE, passed away at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. James was born in North Bend, Nebraska to Herman and Mayme (Mundy) Kruger. James grew up in North Bend and was a 1949 graduate of North Bend High School. He worked at the family business Kruger Feed & Seed in North Bend until 1955. He then worked for National By Products until 1972 when he started Aaron Corporation later Kruger Commodities. James married Sandra (Dahlstrom) Keyes on July 17, 1973 in Lincoln, NE. They lived in the Omaha area until 2018. He was a former member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Omaha, and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. James is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughters, Barbara (Kenneth) Krzycki of Mesa, AZ, Joni (Jeff) Gunn of Fort Collins, CO, Julie (Mark) Murphy of Papillion, Jami (Kenny) Kotera of Springfield, NE and Karla (David) Miller of Coppell, TX; sons, Matt (Cheri) Keyes of Omaha, and Dan Kruger fianc�e (Bethany Vanderkolk) of Holland, Michigan; 15 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lloyd, Jack and Gerald Kruger; sisters, Donna Ethridge and Evelyn Farris. FUNERAL MASS 11am, Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Fr. Keith Rezac will officiate. VISITATION will be from 9:30-11am on Monday, at the Church. Interment will follow Mass at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend. Memorials are suggested to North Bend VFW Post #8332. Online condolences may be left at:www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649
