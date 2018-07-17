Kunes, John U. Sep 19, 1923 - Jul 13, 2018 Survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Tom (Laila) Kunes, and Peg (Craig) Pennell; granddaughters, Amanda (Jeff) Derby, and Courtney (Nick) Buelt; five great-grandchildren; and sister, May Bojanski. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 17, 6-8pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 18, 1:30pm at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to be directed to the family. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street Omaha, NE 68106 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

