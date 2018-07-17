Kuzma, David Edward Jun 7, 1970 - Jul 14, 2018 Of Bellevue, NE. Age 48. He was born June 7, 1970 in Cleveland, OH, to Julie and John Kuzma and died at his home on July 13, 2018. He attended Bellevue East High School, graduating in 1988. Dave was employed by BMF Custom specializing in installing leather interiors and personally detailing vehicles as customers requested. He was also on the Bellevue Fire Department for 15 years. He enjoyed hockey and the World of Outlaw Racing and spending time with his family, especially his nephew. His hobbies also included building and displaying his model cars. Dave is survived by his father, John JJ Kuzma, and wife Raeanna; his twin sister, Lisa Mulvaney, and husband Dennis; his nephew, Davin Mulvaney; cousins and several close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Kuzma. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: 5-7pm Wednesday, July 18th, with Rosary at 7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Thursday, July 19th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

