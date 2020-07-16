Kyler, Willard K. "Willie" May 24, 1943 - July 13, 2020 Willie Kyler passed away at home surrounded by family on July 13, 2020 at the age of 77 after battling cancer. Willie served in the Army for 4.5 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judie Kyler; son, Richard (Tracy) Kyler; daughter, Christine Kyler all from Omaha, NE; four grandchildren: Matthew (Katheryn) Kyler, Shelbi Kyler, Justine Humphrey, and Tre Humphrey; two great-grandchildren, James and Juliette Kyler. Loved by many siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family, and longtime friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, July 18th from 9am to 10am, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10am with military honors by So. Omaha American Legion Post 331. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willard Kyler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.