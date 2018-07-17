Lafferty, Alice V. "Dukie" Apr 26, 1944 - Jul 10, 2018 Alice worked in the trucking industry for most of her career. She also received a master's degree from University of Nebraska Omaha in History. Preceded in death by her husband, James D Lafferty; mother, Alice V Bokelman; sister, Marjorie J. Bokelman; and many other dearly loved family members. Survived by sons, Robert Ray (Michelle) and Shane Patrick (Susan) Lafferty; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; cousins and other family members. VISITATION with family members and greeting friends from 5-7pm, with a WAKE SERVICE/ROSARY beginning at 7pm, on Thursday, July 19 2018, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N 108th St., in Omaha NE. Burial will be at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.