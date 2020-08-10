Laguzza, Regina K. February 6, 1952 - August 7, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, James and Juanita Nimmo; and brother, Jack Nimmo. Survived by husband, Jim; children, Mindy (Lance) Creed, Tim Martin, and Nathan Martin; three step-sons: Michael, Jonathan, and Daniel; grandchildren: Rachel and Erin Creed, and Aiden Martin; and sisters, Frances (Jerry) Gilkison, and Joanne (Paul) Duchemin. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 12pm at the Mortuary. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. VISITATION begins prior to Service at 11am at the Mortuary. Memorials to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
