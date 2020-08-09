Lahowetz, Lois M. June 15, 1935 - August 4, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas; parents, Thomas and Catherine Ourada; son, George; and son-in-law, Rick; sisters, Catherine (George) and Shirley (Jerry); brothers, Thomas (Virginia "Ginny") and Jerry. Survived by 10 children; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 43 nieces and nephews; many extended family and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday after 5:30pm with Vigil Service 7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, 10:30am, at St. Philip Neri/Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th St. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of all the services, go to www.klsfuneralhome.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. Additional details at www.klsfuneralhome.com. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
