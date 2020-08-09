Laire, Steven W., Sr. November 30, 1946 - August 6, 2020 Age 74 of Bennington, NE. Steven W. Laire, Sr., was born in Red Oak, IA to Mervin and Kathryn Dobbs Laire, and died at his home in Bennington, after a battle with ALS. Steve was an electronics engineer, who shared his tenor voice with many choirs throughout his life and with the Omaha Symphonic Chorus and Voices of Omaha for a decade. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Rita; his children, CSM Steven W. Jr. (Cynthia) of Fort Lewis, WA and Fort Bragg NC, Wendy (Scott) McCoy of Richmond MO, and Joshua B. (Rebecca Lyn) of Chesterfield, MO; 11 grandchildren, Autumn Laire of Eustis FL, Dawson (Taylor Knutter) Dunkin of Richmond MO, Kindyl, Kinzie, Kalyn and Keyton Laire, and Delaney and Danielle Dunkin of Norborne MO, Rebecca Marie and Kimberly Laire of Hope Mills NC, and Lairen McCoy of Richmond MO; and one great-grandchild, Bonnie Fae Dunkin of Richmond, MO. Survivors also include two sisters-in-law, Rosalie Hanson of Omaha, and Cecelia Minshall of Loveland, OH; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Hanson and Claud Crom of Omaha; six step-grandchildren; and many family and friends. SERVICES will be conducted by Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. VISITATION will begin at 5pm on Tuesday, August 11, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 7 pm to be held at Heafey, Hoffman, Dworak, Cutler Mortuary, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, 1800 N. 8th St., Red Oak at 9:30am on Wednesday, August 12. The FUNERAL MASS will take place at 12noon Wednesday, August 12, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run, Omaha, with a luncheon in the Parish Hall to follow. Memorials will be directed by the family. SELLERGREN-LINDELL-DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME 509 N 6th St. Red Oak, Iowa 51566 712-623-2796
