Landrum, Kathleen Jane
Landrum, Kathleen Jane

Landrum, Kathleen Jane

Landrum, Kathleen Jane February 4, 1950 - August 4, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, August 17, from 6-8pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 18, at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave. INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260

Service information

Aug 17
Visitation
Monday, August 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Aug 18
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
11:00AM
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church
5544 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE 68104
