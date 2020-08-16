Landrum, Kathleen Jane February 4, 1950 - August 4, 2020 VISITATION: Monday, August 17, from 6-8pm at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 18, at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave. INTERMENT in Omaha National Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com
To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Landrum, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 17
Visitation
Monday, August 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 18
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Clair Memorial United Methodist Church
5544 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE 68104
5544 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE 68104
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.