Lang, Philip R. Nov 2, 1930 - Jul 14, 2018 Preceded in death by parents Philip and Amelia Lang; brother Edward S. Lang. Survived by wife Evelyn Lang; sisters Rosemary Ryan and Reita Wieger; numerous nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday, July 18th at 10:30AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 14330 Eagle Run Dr Omaha. VISITATION Tuesday beginning at 5PM followed by a WAKE SERVICE at 7PM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. Interment with Military Honors at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

